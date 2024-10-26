Kuwait Keen On Strong Relations With IMF, WBG -- Finance Min

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mezyed

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and and Acting Minister of Oil Noura Al-Fassam said the State of Kuwait was keen on enhancing the partnership with the International Monetary Fund and the World Group.

Speaking to KUNA on Saturday, the minister said she was participating in the 2024 IMF-WBG annual meetings under directives of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

"This signals the great importance Kuwait attaches to international cooperation in the framework of both global financial institutions, she pointed out.

Eng. Al-Fassam noted that she has had "constructive talks" with IMF leaders, notably IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, on the role of the Fund in enhancing international cooperation, experience sharing and successful examples of partnerships particularly in the Middle East region.

"The meeting with WBG representatives explored ways for Kuwait benefiting from the Group's experience in economic and financial reforms and promoting the partnership between both sides, she went on.

"The State of Kuwait takes pride in having national youth employed by both prestigious organizations and seeks to build their capacity and benefit from their experience," the minister added.

The 2024 IMF-WBG annual meetings continued between Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26 with the main ministerial meetings and events taking place on October 22-25. (end) amm