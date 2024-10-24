L-Citrulline Market Expected To Reach US$ 2,541.98 Million By 2032 With Explosive 5.2% CAGR From 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-citrulline Market

The rising demand for sports nutrition and expansion into functional foods and beverages are the major factors fueling the expansion.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The study includes updated information on the latest technological advancements and innovations anticipated to drive the market demand.L-Citrulline market is expected to gain market growth from 2024 to 2032. Polaris Market Research analyzes the market to account to USD 2,541.98 million by 2032 and will grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1,613.52 million in 2023.What Is L-Citrulline?L-citrulline is a substance called a non-essential amino acid. It is found in watermelon and is also made in the body. Unlike several other amino acids, l-citrulline isn't used to make proteins. Instead, it has other functions in the body. The kidneys take l-citrulline and transform it into L-arginine and nitric oxide. These compounds play a key role in maintaining the heart and blood vessel health and help boost the body's immune system.One of the key benefits of l-citrulline is that it may help enhance exercise or boost athletic performance. It does through its effect on the production of nitric oxide. Also, l-citrulline can help lower the blood pressure among individuals. The amino acid is available as a supplement and comes in a powder or capsule form. The rising applications of l-citrulline in sports nutrition and dietary supplements are having a favorable impact on the l-citrulline market size.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWhat are Top Report Findings?.The market was valued at USD 1,613.52 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2,541.98 million by 2032..The growing demand for natural and performance-enhancing supplements is having a favorable impact on the market expansion..The market segmentation is primarily based on form type, classification, distribution channel, and region..By region, North America led the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.Who are Key Market Players?The l-citrulline market key players are known for their extensive product offerings and established brands. They provide l-citrulline in various forms to cater to the diverse market needs.The top market participants include:.Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd..NutraBio Labs.NOW Foods.BulkSupplements.Swanson Health Products.GNC Holdings.BPI Sports.Jarrow Formulas.Garden of LifeWhat's Driving Market Growth?Rising Sports Nutrition Demand: The growing emphasis on maintaining health and fitness has led to increased demand for l-citrulline in sports nutrition. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly using l-citrulline supplements to improve performance and reduce muscle soreness.Functional Foods Expansion: L-citrulline is making its way into functional foods and beverages. The l-citrulline market expansion is driven by a surge in consumer interest in convenient ways to add health-boosting ingredients to their diets.Rise of Personalized Solutions: Personalized solutions are a major trend in the market. Advances in nutrition science and technology have prompted companies to provide customized l-citrulline formulations depending on metabolic and genetic needs.Which Region Leads Market Demand?North America: North America leads the market for l-citrulline. The region's dominance is fueled by the presence of health-conscious consumers and the presence of a robust fitness sector.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the l-citrulline market. The regional market growth is supported by rising awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements. Besides, surging interest in performance enhancing ingredients further supports the market growth in Asia Pacific.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingHow is Market Segmentation Done?By Form Type Outlook:.Powder.CrystalBy Classification Outlook:.Food Grade.Medical GradeBy Distribution Channel Outlook:.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets.Pharmacy & Drug StoresBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaInquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQs:What is the growth rate of the L-citrulline market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032.Based on form type, which segment led the L-citrulline market?The powder segment dominated the market in 2023.Which distribution channels dominated the market in 2023?The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share.Which region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth?The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.Browse PMR's L-citrulline market Report Coverage from Different Publications:L-Citrulline Market Size is Projected to be US$ 2,541.98 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market ResearchBrowse More Research Reports:Kombucha Market:Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Market:Instant Noodles Market:Protein Bar Market:Animal Feed Additives Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.