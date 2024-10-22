TESCO Ranks 31 On The 2024 Philadelphia 100 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TESCO ranks 31st on the 2024 Philly 100 list, marking its 14th recognition for growth. President Tom Lawton credits team dedication & innovation for success.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TESCO , The Eastern Specialty Company, is proud to announce that we have achieved our highest ranking to date on the 2024 Philadelphia 100 List, securing the 31st spot among the region's fastest-growing companies.This prestigious recognition marks the fourteenth time TESCO has been honored since making the inaugural list in 1988, highlighting our enduring commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence.“We are extremely honored to be included on the Philadelphia 100 list once again,” said Tom Lawton, President/CEO of TESCO.“Our success would not be possible without the dedication of our fantastic TESCO team, whose hard work every day helps us innovate, grow, and provide exceptional products to our customers.”The Philadelphia 100, established by the Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia, recognizes the top-performing companies in the region based on revenue growth. This year's inclusion is a testament to TESCO's ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in metering, testing, and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) solutions.“Our team's focus on delivering high-quality products and services has driven this success," added Tom. "From metering innovations to our groundbreaking EVSE testing solutions, we continue to push boundaries to meet the evolving needs of our customers."TESCO remains committed to building on this momentum as we expand our product offerings and strengthen partnerships with our clients. This recognition reflects not only our growth but also the trust our customers place in us and the strong collaboration within our team.About TESCO:TESCO, The Eastern Specialty Company, combines expertise in metering technologies and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) testing to support utilities, businesses, and public charging infrastructure. With a commitment to accuracy, reliability, and customer satisfaction, TESCO provides solutions that help customers deliver seamless services with confidence and transparency.About the Philadelphia 100:The Philadelphia 100, run by the Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia, identifies and honors the fastest-growing companies in the Philadelphia region. It serves as a benchmark for entrepreneurial success, celebrating innovation and business leadership.

