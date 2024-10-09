Fleetio Named Autotech Breakthrough Fleet Management Technology Company Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award celebrates Fleetio's recent advancements in electric vehicles, tire and warranty management, and Spanish language accessibility

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet optimization company, today was named“Fleet Management Company of the Year.” Presented by AutoTech Breakthrough, a intelligence organization, the award recognizes companies, technologies and products that advance the global automotive and sectors. Fleetio's focus on delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to run, repair and optimize their fleets helped the company earn the top spot in this year's fleet management category.

Fleetio's comprehensive cloud- and web-based fleet management platform makes it easy for fleets to manage inspections, work orders, preventive maintenance schedules and parts inventory in a single dashboard. Through integrations with the industry's most prominent telematics companies, fuel cards and maintenance providers, Fleetio turns the data that's most important to a fleet's operation into powerful insights.

Contributing to its award win are Fleetio's significant recent investments in tire and warranty management, which allow fleets to track tire tread and performance, manage vehicle warranties and schedule proactive prescribed maintenance from original equipment manufacturers. Optimizing vehicle health and maximizing fleet safety through effective tire and warranty management allows companies to extend the life of expensive assets, reduce vehicle downtime and save money.

Further, as vehicle technology continues to evolve, Fleetio remains at the forefront of innovation by developing solutions that combat both traditional and emerging fleet challenges. By launching new electric vehicle (EV) management tools and enhanced sensor data capabilities, fleets gain deeper intel and broader visibility across all vehicle types. As workforces become more diverse, Fleetio's recent launch of a Spanish language option in the Fleetio Go mobile app positions fleets to improve communication among multilingual teams.

“Being named 'Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year' shows how Fleetio continues to improve and advance year over year,” said Jon Meachin, CEO of Fleetio.“From expanding our network of maintenance shops to adding tools that provide actionable insights into vehicle health, every enhancement empowers our customers to operate seamlessly and efficiently.”

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program's mission is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Fleet Management, Traffic Tech, Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Telematics, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Sensor Technology and many more. This year's program vetted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries.

“Fleetio boasts a best-in-class comprehensive fleet optimization platform that keeps its customers' fleets running safely and smoothly today while preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow. Without total visibility into up-to-the-minute fuel consumption, cost per mile and maintenance issues, fleet managers struggle to maintain the safety and efficiency of their fleets,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough.“Fleetio is truly revolutionizing fleet operations by providing customers with the tools they need to achieve business goals, streamline operations and prioritize safety. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year!'”

