Naqi Logix Revolutionizes Device Control, Featured In Inc. Magazine's Article, This Earbud Could Rival Neuralink

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Naqi Logix, a neural company, is pioneering an entirely new way to control devices and systems, an alternative to brain implants.

Naqi Logix Logo

This could let anyone control a computer with their head-no brain implant required.

- William Smith

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Naqi Logix , a leading innovator in neural technology, is making waves with its groundbreaking Naqi Neural Earbud, recently featured in Inc. Magazine. The article,“This Earbud Could Rival Neuralink. It's Inventor Just Needs to Build a Business First,” highlights the potential of the Naqi Neural Earbud to revolutionize device control for people, without the need for invasive brain implants.

Inc. Magazine Highlights:

Inspiration: Inventor Dave Segal was inspired by a story about an Iraq war veteran using a thought-controlled prosthetic arm. This ignited the idea for a neural interface that could assist people with mobility challenges, ultimately leading to the development of the Naqi Neural Earbud.

Technology: The Naqi Neural Earbud allows users to control devices like computers and smartphones using subtle head movements and facial signals-eliminating the need for hands or screens. Unlike brain implants, this non-invasive technology makes use of micro gestures, providing a safer, low-cost alternative to brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). Keith Parsons tested it and said,“These earbuds will just open up my world tremendously... This is basically gonna give me back my hands.”

Patents: Naqi Logix now holds 26 patents, with more on the way.“It's a really interesting strategy,” noted Eric Darr, president of Pennsylvania's Harrisburg University.“That patent portfolio gained the attention of serious CEOs and investors, leading to the strong board and management team that's now in place.”

Team: Mark Godsy, Naqi's CEO, has filled Naqi Logix with top-level people who bring a wealth of expertise and passion to the table.“Over the past four years, Godsy and Segal took the company from“just an idea” to an impressive team with a functional device... and in June, they persuaded Sandeep Arya to leave Samsung, where he'd spent 13 years with his last role as Head of Partnerships, to become Chief Business Officer of Naqi”

Potential: The neural technology market is expected to grow from $4 billion to as much as $11 billion by 2031, positioning Naqi Logix at the forefront of this fast-growing industry. Often compared to Elon Musk's Neuralink, the Naqi Neural Earbud offers a non-invasive alternative. As William Smith, a 26-year-old quadriplegic who demoed Naq's technology, said“I would rather put one earbud in my ear than have a brain implant. That's a no-brainer.”

For more information about Naqi Logix and its innovative technology, please visit or read the full Inc. Magazine article here . For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about Naqi Logix, please contact:

...

...

About Naqi Logix:

Naqi Logix, a neural technology company, pioneering an entirely new way to control all the devices and systems in our digital world. With our global patents, Naqi's Human Machine Interface (HMI) turns subtle micro gestures, from the tilt of the head to the blink of an eye, into commands to control almost all digital devices. Its first HMI, the Naqi Neural Earbud, is now being used to control video games, robots, computers, wheelchairs, phones, and other digital devices. TIME named the Naqi Neural Earbud as one of the best inventions of 2023, and Naqi Logix was selected as the Gold recipient of the 2024 Edison Award.

Jami Lah

Naqi Logix

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.