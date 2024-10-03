Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Hyderabad In Misappropriation Of Funds Case: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad in connection with the misappropriation of funds case, reports claimed on Thursday. The money-laundering case is linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Hyderabad Association.

Azharuddin was asked to appear before the central agency on Thursday, October 3, Republic reported. This is the first summons issued to the leader.

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of ₹20 crore, allocated for the procurement of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal, India Today reported.