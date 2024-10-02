(MENAFN) France is keeping the door open for the potential deployment of to Ukraine, according to European Affairs Benjamin Haddad. He emphasized that President Emmanuel remains committed to his earlier assertions regarding military support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Haddad stated that the European Union has a responsibility to bolster its support for Ukraine, reinforcing the notion that military assistance is crucial during this critical time.



The idea of forces being sent to Ukraine was initially introduced by Macron in February, though it encountered considerable resistance from other NATO members. In a recent interview with Germany’s Berliner Zeitung, Haddad reiterated Macron's stance, asserting that nothing should be ruled out. He highlighted the importance of considering training missions as part of a broader strategy to assist Ukraine.



When questioned about the potential risks of escalating the conflict, Haddad pointed to Russia's refusal to engage in diplomatic discussions, arguing that this intransigence leaves little room for negotiation. He advocated for a strategy of "strategic ambiguity," urging the West to be flexible in its approach rather than setting rigid boundaries.



Furthermore, Haddad supported the idea of allowing Ukraine to utilize Western-supplied long-range missiles to strike targets deep within Russian territory. This approach could potentially change the dynamics of the conflict, providing Ukraine with greater operational flexibility.



Reports from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service indicated in July that France had contemplated sending around 2,000 troops to Ukraine. Macron previously disclosed plans to establish a coalition aimed at deploying military instructors to support Ukrainian forces, while also asserting that France does not intend to engage in a direct war with Russia and seeks to avoid escalation.



Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy expressed concern over Macron’s suggestions regarding troop deployment, cautioning that such "strategic ambiguity" could lead to dangerous outcomes and create conditions for catastrophic escalations. As the situation evolves, France's position on military involvement in Ukraine remains a critical topic of discussion in the international arena.

