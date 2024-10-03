Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Case: SC Transfers Case From Madras HC To Itself, 'You Can't Let Police, Army Enter Like...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Madras High Court's order against spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in a case related to allegations of“forcing women to become hermits”. The apex court also transferred the matter from Madras HC to itself.

The stay order was passed after Sadhguru's Isha Foundation challenged the Madras HC's order in the Supreme Court. The Madras HC order directed the Tamil Nadu to probe all criminal cases against the spiritual leader, which led to a police raid at the ashram in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The Isha Foundation 's petition challenging the Madras HC order was supported by the central government, and the senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi had sought an urgent hearing of the case earlier in the day.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said,“You can't let Police or Army enter a place like this,” reported ANI.

One of the women also joined the online hearing and testified that she was staying at the Isha Yoga Centr willingly. She also said that both sisters are at the Isha Foundation Ashram in Coimbatore of their own will. They also claimed that they have been facing harassment from their father's side for the last eight years, reported a news agency. The Supreme Court also said that it will interact with the two women in their chambers online.

A few days ago, the Madras High Court made strong comments against Sadhguru while hearing a case from S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, alleging his two well-educated daughters were being brainwashed by the spiritual leader.

While filing a against Sadhguru, Kamraj alleged that his daughters were“brainwashed” into permanently staying at Isha Yoga Centre. He has also accused that the organisation doesn't let him communicate with them.

While hearing the case, Madras HC had questioned why Sadhguru encouraged other women to become hermits when he himself got his daughter married. The HC also asked Tamil Nadu government to launch an inquiry to collate all the criminal cases registered against Sadhguru. As part of the investigation, nearly 150 police personnel carried out a search operation at the Isha Foundation's ashram in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, on 1 October.

In reaction to the police probe, Isha Foundation released a statement,“Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path. We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood as these are individual choices.”

The statement also mentioned that the monks had earlier stated in front of the court that“they are staying in Isha Yoga Center out of their own volition.”