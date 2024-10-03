Israeli occupation forces conduct raids throughout several areas of occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) In a marked escalation of military operations, Israeli forces conducted early morning raids throughout several areas of the occupied West Bank on Thursday. Notable locations included Deir Al-Ghosoun, located north of Tulkarm, the town of Tal to the south of Nablus, and the Al-Arroub refugee camp, positioned north of Hebron.



Alongside these incursions, the Israeli military has instituted a curfew lasting until Sunday in various neighborhoods in central Hebron. Furthermore, three Palestinian families from two villages near Jenin in northern West Bank have been forcibly evacuated from their homes, which are now being utilized as military outposts.



Aref Jaber, a representative of the Hebron Defense Committee, revealed in press remarks that the Israeli forces began sealing off multiple neighborhoods by 6 PM on Wednesday, declaring the curfew under the guise of the Jewish holidays. He explained that these military actions severely restricted civilian movement, forcing residents to remain indoors and shuttering local businesses. Only those returning home from work were allowed passage, while others were prohibited from going outside.



The curfew encompasses neighborhoods such as Wadi Al-Husayn, Haret Jaber, and Hara Salaymeh, which together house around 2,500 residents. This area includes a street that connects the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City to the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba.



Jaber also indicated that Israeli soldiers have intensified their operations against the Palestinian populace in recent days, raiding homes and neighborhoods, arresting individuals, physically assaulting residents, and confiscating their mobile phones during searches.



Since the beginning of the devastating conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Palestinian neighborhoods in Hebron have faced a stringent siege, characterized by harsh restrictions on movement and frequent curfews. This recent surge in military action coincides with the onset of Rosh Hashanah celebrations, which are being observed by the settler community in Hebron and at the Ibrahimi Mosque.



The prevailing circumstances reflect escalating tensions and instability in the region, raising urgent concerns regarding the humanitarian impact on the civilian population amidst the ongoing crisis in the West Bank.

