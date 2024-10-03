Tensions escalates as various groups known as "Temple groups" mobilize for extensive incursions into revered Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) Tensions are escalating as various groups known as "Temple groups" mobilize for extensive incursions into the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque today, supported by Israeli forces. This coincides with the onset of what are referred to as "Jewish holidays," which will continue until the 24th of this month. Such actions are raising alarms about settler violations and a wider agenda aimed at dividing and Judaizing this sacred site.



In response to these anticipated incursions, Israeli authorities have intensified security measures, deploying additional to ensure settlers can access Al-Aqsa while also attempting to quell potential protests from Palestinians. Extremist factions are leveraging global distractions amid the ongoing regional tensions to advance their agenda concerning Jerusalem and the mosque. The frequency of violations against both the city and its religious sites has increased significantly, indicating a troubling trend.



The "Temple" groups are orchestrating a large-scale mass incursion that includes organized tours, collective prayers, and what they refer to as "epic prostrations," all conducted within the framework of Talmudic rituals. This is happening under the protection of Israeli forces, revealing a concerning partnership between state authorities and settler groups.



Using these purported holidays as a justification, extremist factions are not only encroaching on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa but are also targeting worshippers who are defending it against settler encroachments. This strategy is part of a broader campaign to divide, Judaize, and exert full control over Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Recent reports indicate that settler groups breached Al-Aqsa from the "Al-Maghariba Gate," facilitated by stringent security measures from the occupation forces. They conducted provocative tours and performed rituals in the mosque's eastern precincts, as reported by the Islamic Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem.



The Islamic Endowments authority has also noted that Israeli police have imposed stricter restrictions on Palestinians wishing to enter Al-Aqsa, including detaining their identities at the entrance gates, thereby complicating access for Muslim worshippers.



In light of these developments, Palestinians are ramping up calls for large gatherings at Al-Aqsa to disrupt extremist plans for mass incursions and to counteract attempts at division and control. Palestinian factions assert that the Zionist entity has no legitimate claim to sovereignty over Jerusalem or its holy sites, reinforcing that Al-Aqsa Mosque is solely for Muslims.



These groups condemn the mobilization of settlers and the orchestration of large-scale incursions, viewing them as serious provocations against the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. They characterize these actions as blatant infringements on international laws and norms that protect religious freedoms and rights.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742279