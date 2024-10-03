Germany, France, Switzerland issue urgent advisories calling for their citizens to leave Iran

(MENAFN) In a critical move, Germany, France, and Switzerland issued urgent advisories on Wednesday, calling for their citizens to leave Iran in light of escalating tensions in the region. This alert follows a missile attack by Tehran on Israeli targets, raising fears of potential retaliation and contributing to an increasingly volatile atmosphere in the Middle East.



The French embassy in Tehran highlighted the need for heightened caution among French nationals in the country. In its statement, the embassy urged citizens to stay vigilant while moving around Iran and strongly recommended against any travel to the nation. It specifically encouraged those already in Iran to exit as soon as possible, particularly when air travel options become available.



In a similar vein, the German Foreign Ministry updated its travel guidelines, advising German citizens to evacuate Iran immediately and discouraging any new trips to the country. This stance reflects rising concerns for the safety and security of German nationals amidst the current climate.



Switzerland joined this chorus of caution, advising its citizens to exit Iran using their own means if it appears safe to do so. The Swiss Foreign Ministry reiterated that travel to Iran is currently inadvisable, emphasizing the potential risks involved for individuals remaining in the country.



Adding to the growing concerns, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a warning recommending that airlines avoid flying over Iran due to the increased risk linked to Tehran's missile activities directed at Israel. This advisory follows Iran's recent militaristic stance and Israel's threats of retaliation. The EASA's guidance is set to remain in place until October 31, 2024, although it may be subject to change based on evolving circumstances.



As Western nations continue to facilitate the evacuation of their citizens from Lebanon due to similar security threats, these developments underline the precarious geopolitical situation in the region. The implications for travelers and expatriates are significant, and the international community is closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds. With tensions continuing to rise, further actions may be forthcoming as nations assess the risks involved.

