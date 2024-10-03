EU nations import total of 2.7 million tons of coffee in 2023

(MENAFN) The European Union imported a total of 2.7 million tons of coffee in the past year, with a total value reaching €10.6 billion (USD11.7 billion), according to a report by Eurostat on Tuesday. While the volume of coffee imports remained nearly the same as the previous year, the value saw a significant increase from €7.3 billion, reflecting rising costs or shifts in the coffee market. This underscores the importance of coffee as a valuable commodity for the EU’s trade and consumer market.



Brazil, Vietnam, and Uganda were the top three coffee suppliers to the 27-member bloc in 2023. Brazil accounted for 34 percent of the EU's coffee imports, followed by Vietnam with 24 percent, and Uganda with 8 percent. These countries have long been leading exporters in the global coffee trade, ensuring a steady supply to meet the EU’s demand. This trade relationship emphasizes the EU’s reliance on these major coffee-producing nations for sustaining its large coffee market.



Germany emerged as the EU’s largest importer of coffee, handling around one-third (33 percent) of the total imports, further establishing its role as a central hub in the coffee trade within Europe. Italy followed closely, accounting for 23 percent of the imports, and Belgium took the third spot with 10 percent. These countries play pivotal roles in processing and distributing coffee across the EU, with strong infrastructures supporting the coffee supply chain from import to consumer.



In addition to imports, coffee production within the EU also saw growth. Eurostat reported that over 2.3 million tonnes of decaffeinated or roasted coffee were produced in 2023, marking a 15 percent increase compared to 2013. This equated to approximately 5 kilograms of coffee per person across the EU in 2023. Italy was the top producer of roasted coffee, contributing 25 percent of the total production, followed by Germany with 22 percent, and France with 6 percent. The total value of the EU's coffee production reached nearly €13 billion, reflecting the significant economic impact of the coffee industry within the region.

