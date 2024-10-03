Israeli warplanes conduct multiple air raids across Lebanon

(MENAFN) In a marked intensification of hostilities, Israeli warplanes conducted multiple air raids across Lebanon in the early hours of Thursday. The strikes primarily focused on several key locations, including the Lebanese capital, Beirut, its southern suburbs, and the eastern city of Hermel in the Bekaa Valley.



The Lebanese of Health reported that these resulted in the deaths of six individuals and seven others in the Bachoura district, a central area of Beirut. This assault followed previous on the southern suburbs mere minutes before midnight, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.



The Israeli military characterized these operations as "precision strikes," a term frequently associated with targeted killings. Over the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Ministry of Health indicated that the airstrikes have led to a staggering total of 46 deaths and 85 injuries across various Lebanese regions.



According to reports from Al Jazeera Net, two specific raids targeted the Chiyah area in the southern suburbs of Beirut at dawn, while another attack focused on Hermel, further escalating military actions in the region.



A source affiliated with Hezbollah revealed to AFP that the strike in the Bashoura area was aimed at the headquarters of the Islamic Health Authority, a body associated with Hezbollah. A security source disclosed to Al Jazeera that an Israeli missile struck an apartment within the targeted structure, completely demolishing it. This building also contained health facilities, offices, and residential apartments, resulting in considerable collateral damage.



Moreover, additional raids struck the area between Choueifat and the American neighborhood in the southern suburbs. This vicinity had already experienced assaults from Israeli forces the previous day, which resulted in thick clouds of smoke rising from the sites of the attacks, obscuring significant sections of the Beirut skyline.



These ongoing military operations reflect a serious deterioration in the situation, raising urgent humanitarian concerns regarding the safety of civilians who find themselves in the line of fire. As tensions escalate in the region, the ramifications of such airstrikes continue to resonate throughout Lebanon, exacerbating the crisis and hindering any possible avenues toward peace.

