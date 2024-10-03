Assessments suggest Israel preparing to launch offensive against Iranian strategic sites

(MENAFN) Recent assessments suggest that Israel is preparing to launch an offensive against Iranian strategic sites within days, in retaliation for Iran's missile attack. In a marked escalation of hostilities, Iran reportedly fired around 180 rockets targeting Israeli forces, leading to injuries and significant damage. This prompted a nationwide airspace shutdown, with millions of Israelis rushing to bomb shelters as sirens blared. These missile strikes were framed as a response to the killings of key figures like Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.



In response to the Iranian attacks, Israeli authorities have signaled their intention to retaliate, though specifics regarding when and how this will happen remain unclear. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari described the Iranian missile fire as a "dangerous escalation" that will not go unanswered. He indicated in a recent press conference that the Israeli military has prepared operational plans, with further decisions contingent on government instructions.



According to reports from the Hebrew media outlet Walla, Israeli officials expect to carry out strikes against strategic Iranian targets imminently, with oil facilities likely on the list. There are also speculations that Israel might engage in targeted killings of senior Iranian officials while maintaining plausible deniability, as well as attempts to neutralize Iran's air defense systems, especially those protecting its nuclear sites. Potential Israeli actions could include airstrikes from fighter jets, as well as covert operations similar to the recent mission that targeted Haniyeh in Tehran, further escalating the conflict's severity.

