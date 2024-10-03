Russia Attacks Zolochiv, Leaves Senior-Aged Woman Affected

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian launched in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, as a result of which an elderly woman sought medical assistance, and at least 10 households were damaged.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

According to the inquiry, on October 2, between 22:40 and 23:00, in the area of ​​the Stroitel settlement in Russia's Belgorod region, two Su-34s launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and the village of Zolochiv.

"In the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, at least 10 residential buildings and commercial premises were damaged in these airstrikes. A woman, 69, suffered an acute reaction to stress," the prosecutor's office informed.

At the same time, according to the official data, 12 civilians were injured in Kharkiv, including a girl aged 3 years and 11 months. The oldest victim is 73 years old.

"Nearby houses, a polyclinic, as well as at least 14 vehicles were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, façades of two apartment blocks sustained damage.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, Wednesday night, Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a five-storey residential building. Five out of eleven wounded residents were hospitalized.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office