Violence in Gaza escalates dramatically

(MENAFN) The violence in Gaza has escalated dramatically, with five Palestinians reported dead early Thursday after Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building in the Beach refugee camp, west of Gaza City. This incident highlights a disturbing trend of destruction, as Israeli forces also blew up residential structures on Street 8, located south of Gaza City.



Reports from Al Jazeera Net indicate that additional casualties occurred when Israeli hit a tent situated within a school shelter in Deir al-Balah, a town in central Gaza. Medical sources have confirmed that the death toll from the relentless bombardment has now climbed to 89 since Wednesday morning, underscoring the devastating effects of the conflict on civilians.



Efforts to recover the deceased have faced significant challenges due to ongoing military operations. Bodies of 53 victims were retrieved following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southeast Khan Yunis on Wednesday morning. This ground operation spanned multiple areas, including Gizan Najjar, Maan, Manara, and Peace. Throughout this period, the Israeli military restricted access for medical and civil defense teams, hindering essential aid to affected regions for hours.



The ramifications of these military actions have been catastrophic. Israeli forces have reportedly destroyed numerous homes, extensive infrastructure, and hundreds of acres of agricultural land, as well as irrigation networks vital for farming.



In the central Gaza Strip, the military targeted a tent housing displaced individuals at Al-Sawarha school, located west of Nuseirat camp, leading to the deaths of four Palestinians, including one woman, and leaving several others injured.



The situation in the northern Gaza Strip is equally grim, with many casualties reported in the early hours from Israeli assaults on Muscat School and the Al-Amal Center for Orphans, both of which serve as critical shelters for displaced families. The ongoing violence continues to inflict severe hardship on the civilian population, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742271