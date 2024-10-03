Hezbollah announces its fighters have effectively engaged Israeli occupation forces

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has recently announced that its fighters have effectively engaged Israeli forces in the settlement of Miskaf Aam, successfully executing a rocket strike that achieved a direct hit. In addition, they targeted an assembly of Israeli at the Hanita site with artillery shells, reportedly hitting their objectives.



In their communications, Hezbollah stressed that these military actions are part of their steadfast support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, reinforcing their commitment to the defense of Lebanon and its populace. The organization reaffirmed its solidarity with what it describes as the “valiant and honorable resistance” of the Palestinian people.



Following this, Hezbollah issued a midnight statement detailing a series of operations executed by their fighters aimed at countering Israeli advances along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. These operations also focused on various positions, bases, and settlements held by the Israeli occupation army in northern Palestine.



Key operations included:



1. **Confrontation with Israeli Infantry**: At dawn on October 2, 2024, Hezbollah engaged an Israeli infantry unit that was attempting to infiltrate the town of Al-Adaisa from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafar. This confrontation resulted in significant losses for the Israeli forces, forcing them to retreat.



2. **Engagement with Air Defense**: At 5:00 AM, Hezbollah fighters fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli helicopter operating over the Beit Hillel colony. This intervention compelled the helicopter to withdraw, and no further Israeli aerial operations were reported along the Lebanese border thereafter.



3. **Targeting Troop Gatherings**: At 7:15 AM, Hezbollah launched a rocket strike targeting a gathering of Israeli forces at the Shomera barracks, achieving a confirmed hit.



4. **Assault on Israeli Soldiers**: At the same time, Hezbollah deployed two Burkan rockets against a concentration of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Shtula, resulting in confirmed casualties among the occupying forces.



These military actions highlight Hezbollah's active involvement in the current conflict, emphasizing their role in supporting the Palestinian struggle while simultaneously defending Lebanese territory from Israeli incursions.

