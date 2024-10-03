Milk & Honey Expands To Amsterdam

(MENAFN- PRovoke) AMSTERDAM - Purpose-driven communications agency Milk & Honey has opened the company's third European office in Amsterdam, adding to its existing operations in London, New York, Munich and Singapore.



Former Teneo associate director Kelly Horn has returned to the agency to head up the new entity as partner and head of Netherlands, having previously worked in the London headquarters between 2021 and 2023. At Teneo, she was based in Dublin. Horn has also worked at agencies including Holyrood PR in Edinburgh.



Reporting to Milk & Honey's Germany CEO Manuel Huettl, Horn will be setting up the Amsterdam operations and working with corporate and consumer clients.



Huettl said:“It is always pleasing to welcome back high performers into our business. Kelly is an outstanding talent, hugely respected by clients and team members alike. Her proven expertise across both business and consumer campaigns alongside her perfect alignment with our values of collaboration, respect, energy and loyalty make her a brilliant choice for this exciting new entity.”



Horn added,“Some of my happiest memories are working with the team at Milk & Honey. Since I have been away, it is exciting to see the impressive growth of the business. I'm excited to be taking on the leadership of this next chapter working with colleagues and partners around the world as we continue to build out our global presence. We will be one of only a handful of B Corp agencies in Amsterdam creating an immediate point of difference in this creative city.”

MENAFN03102024000219011063ID1108742049