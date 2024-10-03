(MENAFN) The recent conflict in southern Lebanon has escalated dramatically, as the Zionist encountered significant losses in a failed attempt to cross the border. Hezbollah's resistance proved formidable, resulting in intense clashes that reportedly claimed the lives of at least eight Israeli and left many others injured.



In a show of retaliation, Israeli forces launched on several towns in both southern and eastern Lebanon, inflicting civilian casualties. According to the Lebanese News Agency, airstrikes on the town of Jinta resulted in the tragic deaths of five civilians, with many more sustaining injuries when a residential building was struck. Other airstrikes in the Bekaa governorate, particularly in Mashghara, also led to the loss of life.



The situation worsened in the Tyre district, where air raids devastated the town of Alma al-Shaab, destroying the former mayor's residence and injuring seven members of a nearby Syrian family. Additionally, airstrikes in Dabal and Burj Qalawiya resulted in the deaths of three and two civilians, respectively. This ongoing violence exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in the region, raising urgent calls for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. As the toll on both military forces and civilians continues to mount, the need for a ceasefire becomes increasingly critical.

