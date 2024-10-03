China, Iran see significant progress in agricultural cooperation in recent years

(MENAFN) In recent years, China and Iran have seen significant progress in agricultural cooperation, with high-quality Iranian products like citrus fruits and apples entering the Chinese market. In 2023, China's imports of Iranian agricultural products increased by 3.5 times compared to five years ago. Both countries share a strong agricultural heritage, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of strengthening as a foundation for national strength and modernization.



Since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) 75 years ago, China’s agricultural sector has made remarkable strides. Grain production has grown steadily, with annual output increasing from just over 200 billion catties in the early years of the PRC to 1,390.8 billion catties in 2023—a 5.1-fold increase. Additionally, China's rural areas have seen significant improvements, with infrastructure upgrades such as the renovation of 2.5 million kilometers of rural roads and a tap water penetration rate reaching 90 percent. Facilities for healthcare and elderly care have also been expanded, further enhancing rural living conditions.



Income opportunities for Chinese farmers have diversified over the past decade, with efforts to promote local specialties and new business models like e-commerce live streaming. These initiatives have helped boost farmers' incomes, with the per capita disposable income of rural residents reaching 21,691 yuan in 2023. China, using only 9 percent of the world’s arable land, has managed to feed one-fifth of the global population, playing a vital role in global food security while advancing its agricultural modernization.



China and Iran share substantial potential for further collaboration in agriculture. China is committed to working with Iran to implement the China-Iran Comprehensive Cooperation Plan, aiming to deepen agricultural ties and foster mutual economic and social development, ultimately benefiting the people of both nations.

