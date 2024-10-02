Better Days Treatment Center In Anaheim Announces New Rehab Center Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Luxury Rehab Center, Better Days Center, in Anaheim, California is excited to announce new treatment programs to help individuals overcome addiction to alcohol or drugs.

The new treatment programs extend the already comprehensive list of programs available at Better Days Treatment Center and allow more people to seek the aid they need to overcome addiction.

“Better Days can help you take the next step in the healing process no matter what phase you're currently at in recovery,” said a spokesperson for the company.“If you haven't started yet, that's okay. Reach out to us and we'll get you set up with detox so you can begin getting the substance that you've abused out of your system. Or maybe you're already completed rehab. If so, we can still help you take the next step towards your goals. Get in touch with us and we'll set you up at our sober living facility, which is the perfect place to begin transitioning your recovery into the real world. Ultimately, we have a treatment program that can support the needs of your recovery, regardless of what those look like. Get in touch with us to learn more.”

Treatment programs available at Better Days Treatment Center include the following:

Detox: During the early stages of recovery from substance abuse, patients stay at a detox center to allow the body to adjust back to normal. Detoxing can have dangerous side effects or be life-threatening so staying at a detox center can reduce the risk. After detoxing, patients are ready to enter long-term treatment options such as rehab.

Inpatient rehab: During an inpatient rehab program, individuals typically stay for 30 days or more and receive around-the-clock care. This care includes individual and group therapy, as well as medication-assisted treatment if needed.

Drug addiction treatment: Better Days Treatment Center offers medical detox, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and an Outpatient Program to suit the needs of the individual recovering from drug addiction.

Alcohol rehab: With alcohol rehab, individuals either move into a treatment facility for one to three months or continue living at home while receiving treatment.

Alcohol addiction treatment: Once completing detox, patients can enter into an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), or residential rehab which takes between one and twelve months depending on the responsiveness.

The specialist team at Better Days Treatment Center ensure that each treatment plan meets the needs of the individual receiving treatment.

To get started, Better Days Treatment Center invites those interested in discovering more about rehab or treatment programs for drug or alcohol addiction to reach out to its professional team today via the contact form on the website.

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its treatment programmes for drug and alcohol addiction, please visit the website at .

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

