QU, Qatarenergy Sign Mou To Bolster Cooperation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) and QatarEnergy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce cooperation in exchanging best practices and expertise in critical areas such as education, training, research and development, entrepreneurship, and strengthen the foundations of cooperation in education.

The MoU was signed by HE the of State for Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari, in the presence of HE the Vice-Chairman of the QU Board of Regents and Chairman of the Executive Committee Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani, and senior officials from both sides.

Through this collaboration, QU and QatarEnergy will embark on implementing programs designed to develop the skills and competencies of Qatari nationals and will help enhance mutual efforts through shared initiatives in various vital energy industry sectors. These initiatives will cover a spectrum of disciplines, including engineering, information technology, and other vital sectors integral to the energy industry, a press release by QU said.

HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi hailed the signing of the MoU saying: "This is an important building block in QatarEnergys efforts to build and develop the skills and capabilities of its Qatari workforce. We are very pleased to expand our cooperation with Qatar University in this endeavor and to benefit from its renowned academic and research capabilities and expertise."

For his part, President of QU Dr. Omar Al Ansari highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with QatarEnergy. This agreement will facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices across all fields, which is critical for our students development and the overall advancement of the sector. We look forward to working closely with QatarEnergy to implement capacity-building initiatives that will enhance the skills of our Qatari workforce and promote strategic collaboration in education and training. We look forward to achieving mutual growth and societal progress that serves the national goals of Vision 2030."



