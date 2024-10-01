Walz, Vance Face-Off In Vice Presidential Debate

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Oct 1 (IANS) Tim Walz and J.D. Vance, and nominees, respectively, for vice-president, will debate on Tuesday night (US time) to place themselves as worthy contenders to replace the incumbents, if and when the time comes.

CBS News is hosting the debate in New York Norah O'Donnell of the "CBS Evening News" and Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" will moderate.

The vice-presidential debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. US eastern time (6.30 a.m. IST) and it will be simulcast by other channels and websites.

The debate will last 90 minutes as the previous two presidential debates but the rule will be slightly different.

The candidates' microphones will remain open even after their turn to speak, but moderators will retain the right to turn them off.

There will be no opening remarks but they will get two minutes each for the closing statement.

Vance won a coin toss to decide the order and he will go second. They will each be given a notepad and pen and they cannot bring notes or any props.

Walz has done many decades running first for US congress and then twice for governor of Minnesota and Vance, the younger and less experienced of the two, participated in some debates in his race for the US senate.

Walz is likely to face questions about his handling of riots in Minnesota following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and aspects of his military career of 24 years.

Vance, who also served in the military, could be asked about a controversial statement about "childless cat ladies" and his earlier criticism of former President Donald Trump, whom he had called an idiot and compared him to Adolf Hitler.

Vice-presidential debates are considered as consequential as the one between the main nominees and are not known to have any bearing on polling numbers. But given how right the race is between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Trump, this debate will be closely watched. However, viewership is not expected to match the 67 million who viewed the September 10 debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.