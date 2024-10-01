Land In Amador Is Given Away For A Private Marina Without Prior Tender
The Ministry of Security (Minseg) ceded an area of 11.3 hectares on the Amador Causeway for the private development of a marine landfill on Flamenco Island, at the entrance to the Panama Canal, which will have office buildings, restaurants, shopping malls, warehouses, a breakwater, a“multipurpose” dock and, eventually, a port for the arrival of cruise ships. The land, which was originally intended to be used for a National Aeronaval Service station, was donated in 2014 by the current president, José Raúl Mulino, when he was Minister of Security, for the development of a private marina. The project, which was never submitted to bidding or a public act as stated in the documentation obtained by this medium, has a permit for compatibility with the operations of the waterway issued by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).
