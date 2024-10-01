Iran Retaliates, Launches Missile Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Beirut- Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel late on Tuesday, disregarding American warnings, calling it a response to assassinations of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh by the Zionist entity. Western analysts see it as a sharp escalation of the month long conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed 'Axis of Resistance'.

A series of window-shaking explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem, reports said. Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem, sending settlers fleeing into shelters.

Orders to shelter in place were sent to Israelis' mobile phones and announced on national television. Reporters on state television were seen lying flat on the ground during live broadcasts.

A senior Iranian official later told Reuters that the order to launch missiles at Israel was made by the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Leader remains in a secure location, the senior official added. The Israeli army said Israel's airspace was closed following the Iranian attack.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported“direct hits” in Negev, Sharon and other locations from Iran's attack.

The United States earlier warned there would be severe consequences in the event of an attack on Israel from Iran. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris monitored the attack on Israel from the White House Situation Room, AP reported.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement shortly after the missile attack began.

The statement referenced Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last Friday in Beirut. It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in an Israeli attack in July. It warned this attack represented only a“first wave,” without elaborating IRGC further said that the attack was in line with the country's right to legitimate self-defense as per the United Nations Charter, and in response to the regime's escalating crimes-backed by the United States-against the people of Lebanon and Gaza.

The Zionist regime will face more crushing attacks in case it reacts to Iran's operation, the IRGC added air raid alerts in Israel came a day after Israel said it had begun limited ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages where people were ordered to evacuate, and Hezbollah fighters responded by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel. There was no immediate word on casualties as fighting intensified and concerns of a wider regional war grew.

A senior White House official warned of“severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. U.S. ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence also warned of consequences if Iran fired missiles into Israel urged the public to stay close to sheltered areas.“The Iranian strike could be widespread,” he said launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israel in April, but few of its projectiles reached their targets. Many were shot down by U.S., UK and their Arab allies.

On Tuesday morning, Israel warned people to evacuate to the north of the Awali River, some 60 kilometers (36 miles) from the border and much farther than the Litani River, which marks the northern edge of a U.N.-declared zone intended to serve as a buffer between Israel and Hezbollah after their 2006 war.

The border region has largely emptied out over the past year as the two sides have traded fire. But the scope of the evacuation warning raised questions as to how deep Israel plans to send its forces into Lebanon Israeli airstrike hit a residential building near Beirut Tuesday, causing damage but with no immediate reports of casualties. The strike appeared to hit an apartment about 100 meters from the Iranian Embassy.

Anticipating more rocket attacks from Hezbollah, the Israeli army announced new restrictions on public gatherings and closed beaches in northern and central Israel. The military also said it was calling up thousands more reserve soldiers to serve on the northern border.

'ALL OF LEBANON WILL FIGHT'

Many Lebanese said they were ready to resist Israeli forces.

“Not just Hezbollah, all of Lebanon will fight this time. All of Lebanon is determined to fight Israel for the massacres it committed in Gaza and Lebanon,” said Abu Alaa, a Sidon resident.