Div Com Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Kashmir Marathon

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday held a meeting to review the arrangements for the inaugural Kashmir Marathon event.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez; Commissioner SMC Dr Owais; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din; Director Floriculture Saleem ul Rehman; Director Raja Yaqoob; Director JKTDC Director Services Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic, officers of R&B, Sports Council, PHE besides Chewang MoTup (Padma Shri Awardee) were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the starting and closing venue of the marathon at Polo Ground, Srinagar, and along the route to facilitate participants.

On the occasion, Div Com directed the health department to make comprehensive arrangements of critical care ambulances at Polo Ground. He also exhorted the Director Tourism to involve the services of volunteers at different stations for the success of Kashmir Marathon.

VC, LCMA was instructed to ensure operation of fountains while R&B and SSCL departments were asked to ensure smooth and clean surface of the roads by filling up potholes, removal of debris and coloring of speed breakers.

Div Com issued directions to KPDCL to ensure lighting of the venue and uninterrupted supply of electricity to ensure time reading devices and other equipment function glitch free.

He instructed the Director Tourism for establishing the Control Room at TRC for effective communication and close coordination among different departments.