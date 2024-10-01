Engineer Rashid's Bail Extended Till Oct 12: Lawyer
Date
10/1/2024 3:16:39 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, till October 12, his lawyer said.
The 57-year-old will have to surrender the next day, Vikhyat Oberoi told PTI here.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid's counsel had moved an application seeking extension of the interim bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid, who faces terror funding charges, was granted interim bail on September 10 and he walked out of the Tihar Jail on September 11.
He campaigned in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
Read Also
Er Rashid Claims Omar, Lone Ganged Up To Defeat AIP
The Rashid Factor
MENAFN01102024000215011059ID1108736620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.