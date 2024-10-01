عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Engineer Rashid's Bail Extended Till Oct 12: Lawyer

Engineer Rashid's Bail Extended Till Oct 12: Lawyer


10/1/2024 3:16:39 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, till October 12, his lawyer said.

The 57-year-old will have to surrender the next day, Vikhyat Oberoi told PTI here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid's counsel had moved an application seeking extension of the interim bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid, who faces terror funding charges, was granted interim bail on September 10 and he walked out of the Tihar Jail on September 11.

He campaigned in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Read Also Er Rashid Claims Omar, Lone Ganged Up To Defeat AIP The Rashid Factor

MENAFN01102024000215011059ID1108736620


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search