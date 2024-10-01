Kashmir's Fury Over Nasrallah Killing Gains Global Media Spotlight

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a prominent figure admired in Kashmir for his staunch resistance against the American-Israeli agenda in the Middle East, ignited widespread protests and spontaneous shutdowns across several districts, including Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Srinagar.
However, it was for the first time that
the demonstrations quickly garnered global attention, with international and national media outlets, including Al Jazeera English, Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Iran's Tehran Times, India Today and
The Economic Times besides others extensively covering the Pro-Nasrallah protests
in Kashmir.
Popular Television channel with huge social media presence,
Aljazeera English
covered the Kashmir protests with the
headline
“Kashmiris protest Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah”.
“Hundreds take to the streets in the Muslim-majority region, denouncing the killing of Hassan Nasrallah and Israel's war on Gaza.”
“Over the weekend hundreds of protesters took to the streets holding up pictures of the Lebanese leader and chanting slogans including“Oh martyrs of Lebanon, we are with you!” They raised signs and banners with messages denouncing Israel and the United States.”
Read Also
Iran Retaliates, Launches Missile Attack On Israel
When, Where & How Will Sayyed Nasrallah Be Laid To Rest?
Turkish news agency 'Anadolu' posted“Kashmir partly shut over assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah”
“A shutdown was observed in several parts of Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday in protest against the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Spontaneous shutdowns were seen across many areas, including
Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar, while
PDP
chief
Mehbooba Mufti
and NC MP Syed Rahullah and Peoples Conference functionary Imran Ansari called off their campaign for the final phase of assembly elections.
The Economic Times
Stated that“Kashmir Valley protests Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's killing; campaign cancelled”
India Today reported
that
“Hezbollah chief's killing sparks protest in J&K, Mehbooba Mufti calls him martyr”
Firstpost
mentioned a news story on why killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has angered Kashmir politicians
“The BJP has attacked the Kashmir Valley politicians, including PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, for mourning the death and cancelling their election campaigns over Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's killing by an Israeli strike on Friday. Kashmir also erupted into protests, with thousands taking to the streets.” It stated
Hezbollah's Nasrallah is a revered figure, especially among the Shia community globally. In Kashmir, the community sees the leader as a“symbol of resistance”.
The protest videos from Kashmir also went viral on social media platforms of youtube and 'X' formerly twitter.
