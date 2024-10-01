J&K Records 68.72% Turnout In Final Phase

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India Tuesday said that the phase-3 in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a historic turnout of 68.72 (tentative) per cent figure is highest compared to previous two phases that saw 61. 13 and 57. 31 percent voted in the first and second phases respectively.



Officials in the Election Department said the three phased Assembly in J&K have concluded today.“Election Commission of India, had issued a formal schedule on 16th August 2024. Poll for 24 Assemblies was held on 18th September, second phase for 26 Assemblies on 25thSeptember and last phase was held today for 40 Assembly Constituencies. Poll percentage in 1st phase was 61.38 %, in 2nd phase it was 57.31 % and in the last third phase poll percentage was 68.72 % (tentative). Overall poll percentage comes to 63.45 % (tentative),” the Officials said.

They said that district wise Voter Turnout for UT of J&K in previous phases suggest that District Kishtwar recorded the highest poll percentage (80.20%) followed by Udhampur (75.87%) then Samba (75.22%) and Reasi (74.68%).

“As far as poll percentage in Assembly Constituencies is concerned, highest poll percentage has been recorded in Inderwal (82.16%) followed by Padder- Nagseni (80.67%) and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra (80.45%),” the Officials said.

They said that the polling for the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections concluded today in a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere. Scenes of voters patiently waiting in lines at polling stations, set against the scenic backdrop of the region, highlighted the people's strong faith in democracy,” an official statement issued by the Election Commission of India, an official statement read.

“The festive mood and enthusiastic participation were evident across all districts that went for polls in three-phased elections, underscoring a renewed spirit of civic participation and hope for a new era with people deciding their own future.”

It said that CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu have delivered on their promise of ensuring democratic resurgence in Jammu & Kashmir.

Voting across 40 ACs in the third and final phase which commenced at 7 AM today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence. As of 7 PM, a voter turnout of 65.58% was recorded at the polling stations.

The 2024 GELA in J&K has seen a 7% increase in the number of candidates contesting from assembly elections in 2014.“Hearteningly, women candidates made a significant leap, increasing from 28 to 43 in the corresponding period, while independent candidates saw a 26% rise, further contributing to the expanding electoral landscape and grassroot political participation. Post delimitation exercise in J&K, for the first time in history, 9 seats were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in J&K resulting in a more inclusive & participative election,” the statement said.“Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) also demonstrated a remarkable 71% increase in participation from 138 in 2014 to 236 in 2024. For campaigning by various parties, a total of 330 requests were received for pre-certification of campaign content by State MCMC as compared to 27 in 2014 LA elections.”

The statement said that the provisional voter turnout figures of 65.58% as of 7 PM will continue to be updated AC wise on the Voter Turnout App by the ROs, as and when the polling parties formally close the poll and return from the polling stations based on the geographical/logistical conditions and after scrutiny of statutory papers and consideration of repolls, if any.

As per the Assembly constituency wise turnout, in Kupwara District, the voter turnout percentages were as follows: Karnah recorded 68.50%, Trehgam had a turnout of 66.18%, Kupwara saw 62.00%, Lolab registered 63.00%, Handwara achieved 69.21%, and Langate reached 66.60%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Baramulla District, the turnout percentages were: Sopore at 45.00%, Rafiabad with 61.94%, Uri at 67.55%, Baramulla recorded 54.00%, Gulmarg saw 65.74%, Wagoora-Kreeri had 60.72%, and Pattan achieved 67.30%.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Jammu Division, the voter turnout figures were as follows: Udhampur West recorded 76.92%, Udhampur East had 77.00%, Chenani saw 76.82%, Ramnagar (SC) recorded 72.35%, Bani achieved 75.00%, Billawar reached 71.00%, Basohli had 69.37%, Jasrota recorded 74.26%, Kathua (SC) achieved 72.00%, Hiranagar also had 72.00%, Ramgarh (SC) recorded 76.50%, Samba saw 72.90%, Vijaypur achieved 76.42%, Bishnah (SC) recorded 74.00%, Suchetgarh (SC) had 71.00%, R.S. Pura–Jammu South achieved 65.00%, Bahu saw 60.51%, Jammu East recorded 62.00%, Nagrota had a turnout of 77.60%, Jammu West achieved 57.65%, Jammu North recorded 72.00%, Marh (SC) saw 79.00%, Akhnoor (SC) had a turnout of 79.70%, and Chhamb also recorded 79.00%.

Read Also Historic Deepening Of Democracy In J&K: CEC Voter Apathy? Low Turnout In Baramulla, Sopore