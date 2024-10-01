Historic Deepening Of Democracy In J&K: CEC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar said that J&K Assembly have marked a significant deepening of democracy which will echo in the pages of history and continue to inspire a spirit of the region for years to come. He dedicated these elections to the people of J&K acknowledging their determination and belief in the democratic process.

“The peaceful and participative elections are historic, wherein democracy is taking root more profoundly than ever before, driven by the will of the people of J&K. The elections were a resounding statement in favour of democracy,” Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECI statement said that J&K has seen a 7% increase in the number of candidates contesting from assembly elections in 2014. Hearteningly, women candidates made a significant leap, increasing from 28 to 43 in the corresponding period, while independent candidates saw a 26% rise, further contributing to the expanding electoral landscape and grassroot political participation.“Post delimitation exercise in J&K, for the first time in history, 9 seats were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in J&K resulting in a more inclusive & participative election. Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) also demonstrated a remarkable 71% increase in participation from 138 in 2014 to 236 in 2024,” the statement said, adding that“For campaigning by various parties, a total of 330 requests were received for pre-certification of campaign content by State MCMC as compared to 27 in 2014 LA elections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These elections have witnessed a significant increase in voter turnout in areas which have been infamous for militancy and boycotting democratic processes.“Polling percentage has increased by 12.97% in Pulwama AC in the Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 compared to the corresponding elections held in 2014. Zainapora AC in Shopian saw a 9.52% increase while Eidgah AC in Srinagar registered a 9.16% increase, reflecting growing confidence in the electoral process. Democracy in remote corners and at the frontiers,” the ECI statement said.

“In the mountainous landscape of J&K, the Commission in its resolve to leave no voter behind setup polling stations (PS) at even the most remote locations. 469 unique polling stations were set up near the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border with 106 PS in phase 2 and 363 PS in phase 3, ensuring voters in remote and sensitive areas could exercise their democratic right,” the ECI statement said.

Read Also J&K Records 68.72% Turnout In Final Phase Voter Apathy? Low Turnout In Baramulla, Sopore

No Repoll Recorded: EC

The Election Commission said no repolls have been recorded so far in the three-phased Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls which concluded on Tuesday.

It also noted that despite an increase in the number of assembly seats from 83 in 2014 to 90 in 2024, the elections were completed in three phases this time as against five in 2014.

No major law and order incidents related to the elections were reported, a significant improvement from 2014 when over 170 incidents were reported, including 87 on polling days, it said.

There also have been no complaints pertaining to arbitrary preventive detention of political functionaries in these elections which is“unprecedented”, the poll authority said.

The Election Commission (EC) had also strictly instructed against clubbing of polling stations just before the poll day, and accordingly, people voted at their actual polling station location as opposed to 98 polling stations shifted in 2014 at the eleventh hour.

The role of money and muscle power has been curtailed to a“significant extent”, it said.

These assembly polls have seen a seven per cent increase in the number of candidates contesting as compared to the assembly elections in 2014.

Women candidates made a significant leap, increasing from 28 to 43 in the corresponding period, while independent candidates saw a 26 per cent rise.

Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) also demonstrated a remarkable 71 per cent increase in participation from 138 in 2014 to 236 in 2024, the EC said.