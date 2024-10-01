Hezbollah Begins 'Operation Khaybar', Fires Missiles At Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ground Offensive

Hezbollah has dismissed as“false” Israel's claim that its forces have crossed into southern Lebanon.

Spokesman Mohammed Afifi made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, after the Israeli military announced its had entered southern Lebanon earlier in the day in preparation for a ground operation.

Afifi went on to say that“no direct ground clashes have yet taken place between the resistance fighters and the forces,” emphasizing that the allegations are false.

“Hezbollah fighters are ready for a direct confrontation with enemy forces that dare to or try to enter Lebanon to inflict casualties among them,” he said.

Afifi further stated that Hezbollah's firing of medium-range missiles toward the central part of the occupied territories“is only the beginning,” hours after the resistance group targeted Israel's Glilot military base and Mossad headquarters in the outskirts of Tel Aviv

with salvos of Fadi-4 rockets.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.