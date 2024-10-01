Voter Apathy? Low Turnout In Baramulla, Sopore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Despite the being held after a decade, the final phase of in Baramulla district revealed a lack of enthusiasm, particularly in the twin constituencies of Sopore and Baramulla, which recorded the lowest voter turnout.

The usual fervour seen in previous campaigns was noticeably absent, with a majority of voters staying away from the polls.

In the Baramulla district, which comprises seven assembly constituencies-including Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Wagoora-Kreeri, Gulmarg and Pattan-Sopore recorded the lowest polling percentage at 41.44%, followed by Baramulla at 47.95%.

Uri led with a turnout of 64.81%, followed closely by Gulmarg at 64.19%, Pattan at 60.87%, Rafiabad at 58.39%, and Wagoora-Kreeri at 56.43%.

At various polling stations, only a few voters were seen casting their ballots. Many expressed a desire for change but voiced disappointment with the current political landscape.

Residents of Sopore and Baramulla reflected on the high voter turnout during previous parliamentary elections, which had been fueled by support for Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Er Rashid. Many believed their votes could help secure his release from jail.

“During the parliamentary elections, we thought voting for Er Rashid could make a difference and get him out of jail,” one local said.“But it turned out to be a waste. This time, people are more cautious and less motivated.” The disillusionment with the political process contributed to the subdued turnout in the current elections.

However, some voters in Sopore and Baramulla remained hopeful that the assembly elections could pave the way for broader, long-term change.“We are not just voting for local issues; this election is about restoring our dignity and ensuring a better future for our youth,” several residents said.

They added,“We need those leaders who would focus on our rights and future rather than just making short-term promises. It's time for Kashmir's identity to be restored.