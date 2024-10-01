Cycle Race Event For Girls Held At Chadoora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- With an aim of promoting female literacy under the theme,“Poori Padhai Desh ki Balai,” a cycle racing event was held at Shah Qalandar Sports in Wathoora, Chadoora, on Tuesday.

Students of Khyber Girls School Chadoora participated in this event. Sehreen Nawaz and Aisha Ajaz stood first among senior and junior girls categories.

The event was organised by Khyber Girls School in collaboration with Koshish Kashmir, an NGO promoting female literacy in J&K.

Social Activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar, who was present on the occasion, said that the event was first of its kind in Budgam as girls were reluctant to participate in cycling events . He appreciated the students and staff of Khyber Girls School Chadoora for holding the event and distributed trophies, medals among winners and participants.

Chairman Koshish Kashmir Dr Rouf Mohiuddin Malik, Chairman Khyber Girls School Chadoora Shahnawaz Sultan and Principal Noorul Ain were also present on the occasion along with large number of students and staff members of the school.

