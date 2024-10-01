Israeli Forces Raid Zita, Ramin, And Anabta, Withdraw From Tulkarem Leaving Behind Infrastructure Damage
10/1/2024 2:33:52 PM
West Bank/ Tulkarem/ PNN
Israeli Occupation forces raided the town of Zita north of Tulkarem early this Tuesday morning. Local sources reported that a military unit from the occupation army entered the town, patrolling its main streets while deploying foot patrols in agricultural areas and around the Stadium and homes. It was noted that soldiers conducted extensive search and combing operations in the area, with no arrests reported.
Meanwhile, occupation forces also entered the towns of Ramin and Anabta to the east with several vehicles, patrolling the main streets and neighborhoods before withdrawing, again without any arrests reported. Additionally, occupation vehicles, accompanied by heavy bulldozers, raided the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camp after midnight last night.
The official agency correspondent reported that occupation vehicles entered the city from its western axis, moving towards its neighborhoods, specifically the eastern ones. The occupation's bulldozers began demolishing the infrastructure around the Al-Jalad Diwan, which is the main street connecting the eastern, southern, and western neighborhoods of the city, effectively destroying the main road in that area. Additionally, occupation vehicles were stationed around the Thabit Thabit Government Hospital, with sounds of gunfire heard in the vicinity
Occupation forces stormed Tulkarem refugee camp from its western entrance, initiating the demolition of infrastructure in Al-Muqataa, Al-Hammam, and Martyrs' neighborhoods. Their vehicles were stationed on Agency Street and its northern entrance, amidst clashes and heavy low-flying reconnaissance drone activity. The forces conducted raids on several homes within the camp, forcibly opening doors, searching the properties, and interrogating residents. Additionally, snipers were deployed on the rooftops of tall buildings overlooking the camp.
