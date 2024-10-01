Zoho Boosts Saudi Presence With 40% Growth, Partners With Emdha For Paperless Business

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Zoho, a leading global company, today announced 40% revenue growth and 31% increase in partner in 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The company also announced a strategic partnership with emdha, a leading Trust in Saudi Arabia, to enable the legalisation of

documents using e-signature through Zoho Sign, and prompt a paperless business

experience.

“As Saudi Arabia leapfrogs towards Vision 2030, the presents a unique opportunity for businesses to innovate and grow within a thriving digital ecosystem. Last year's growth comes on the heels of Zoho's transnational localism efforts, as we continue to localise our offerings, invest in strategic alliances with the government, and continue to enhance our services to the local business community,” said Saran B. Paramasivam, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho.

Integration with emdha

Zoho's collaboration with emdha seamlessly integrates its robust digital signature solution with emdha's trusted digital signature certificates, empowering Saudi enterprises to securely and efficiently sign and execute contracts, agreements, and other critical documents.

“emdha is honored to play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's journey toward Vision 2030,

as the first legal digital signature provider in the Kingdom. Our strategic partnership with Zoho signifies a bold step towards a future where businesses operate seamlessly, securely, and without paper.” said Ibrahim Saleh Alkharboush, Executive Vice

President, BTC Networks

“By integrating our trusted digital signature services with Zoho's innovative solutions, we are not just simplifying document management; we are redefining the business landscape in Saudi Arabia. Together, we are fostering a culture of digital excellence, empowering organizations to reach new heights of efficiency, sustainability, and compliance. This collaboration embodies our shared commitment to a forward-thinking, digital-first economy that aligns with the visionary goals of 2030.” AlKharboush added.

By combining Zoho Sign's user-friendly interface with emdha's robust security and compliance, businesses can easily and confidently sign documents that adhere to both Saudi Arabia and global regulations, accelerating workflows, enhancing productivity, and driving overall business growth. This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward for businesses in their digital transformation journey, enabling them to go paperless and operate more efficiently and securely. Aligned with Zoho's commitment to transnational localism, this partnership underscores the company's dedication to

meeting the specific needs of the Saudi market.

“The collaboration with emdha is another step forward that demonstrate Zoho's commitment to serving customers better. By integrating emdha's trusted digital signature services with Zoho Sign, we are empowering businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Businesses that use Zoho Sign can now enjoy a seamless, paperless experience with shorter processing times, reduced operational

costs while ensuring the highest level of security and compliance for their critical documents,” Paramasivam added.

The new features are accessible to both individuals and businesses, and are included in both free and paid plans. Zoho Sign offers a robust set of features designed to optimise agreement management. Its capabilities extend beyond basic signature capture, encompassing robust document management and identity verification functionalities.

Users benefit from unlimited storage for documents and templates, facilitating centralised agreement repositories. It offers enhanced capabilities that enable bulk sending, signing, and form-based signing options. The platform incorporates blockchain timestamping for added security and leverages generative AI to automate routine tasks and streamline workflows. The platform's versatility is further enhanced

through seamless integration with 50+ Zoho and third-party business applications.