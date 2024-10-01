When, Where & How Will Sayyed Nasrallah Be Laid To Rest?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The reality and the shock of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's assassination is gradually sinking in among his followers. The pressing question remains: When, where, and how will Sayyed Nasrallah be laid to rest?

Until now, Hezbollah has not released any details regarding the funeral arrangements for its leader, leaving room for multiple scenarios.



Lebanese has been discussing possible scenarios. One possibility is a large-scale public funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs, South Lebanon, or the Bekaa Valley, with widespread participation,

However, given the ongoing Israeli strikes, this option seems unlikely at present. It could become more feasible if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

A second scenario suggests that, due to heightened security measures, Hezbollah might opt for a private burial ceremony with only close family members and key party leaders present, without live broadcasting of the event,

If Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's burial in Lebanon becomes too difficult, there is speculation that his

body might be transported abroad, with the holy city of Karbala in Iraq - the site of Imam Hussein's shrine - being the prefered location.

All these possibilities remain tied to developments on the ground.



There is also growing speculation that Nasrallah may have already been buried in accordance with Islamic traditions, which emphasize prompt burial.



Exhuming the body for a delayed public funeral would require a religious edict (fatwa), likely from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Despite all

these speculations Hezbollah remains tightlipped on the exact time and place of the funeral and place of burial of its slain leader.