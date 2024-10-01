Israel, Iraq Close Airspace Jordan Temporarily Suspends Air Traffic

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel closed its airspace on Tuesday and diverted flights, a spokesman from the airport authority said, as air raid sirens sounded across the country after Iran launched missiles targeting Israel.

"Israel's airspace is closed. Flights are diverted to alternative fields outside of Israel," the spokesman said in a statement.

Jordan on Tuesday temporarily suspended air traffic following a salvo of Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards neighbouring Israel, the Jordanian state news agency said.

Iraq's ordered the closure of its airspace for safety reasons on Tuesday after Iran launched missiles at Israel, the official Iraqi News Agency said.

The report said the closure was "to maintain the safety of aerial navigation", with the ministry also ordering a "temporary halt to air traffic at all Iraqi airports".

