252 Polling Booths In Gurugram Are ‘Critical’: Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 1 (IANS) Of the 1507 polling booths in Gurugram, have identified around 252 booths as 'critical' based on record and extra security personnel would be deployed there, officials said on Tuesday.

Over 14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming of the Gurgaon district's four assembly constituencies, where polling will be held on October 5.

Ahead of every election, police prepare a list of polling booths marked as 'critical' based on multiple parameters.

In total, the Gurgaon district has around 1507 polling booths, which will probably be located at around 627 locations across the district.

"We have identified critical polling booths and polling stations in various places of the district. We have already prepared a plan to deal with any kind of law-and-order situation," Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurgaon Police said.

The officer added that there is a set of criteria on which the sensitivity of a polling booth is decided.

Sharing details about the deployment of security personnel, he said 257 polling premises marked critical will have 4,800 police personnel and home guards and half a section of central paramilitary forces in addition to the 10 companies of paramilitary forces, home guards, special police officers (SPOs) and 6,000 personnel of the Gurugram.

On Tuesday, the Gurugram Police Chief emphasised the need for proper coordination between the city police and crime branch teams to ensure smooth conduct of the coming assembly elections.

"The Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have also been asked to provide the details of troublemakers and history-sheeters in their respective areas,” he added.

He added that policemen in plain clothes have been deployed to keep a close tab on illegal activity during the elections, which includes tracking illegal cash transactions, distribution of liquor, or any other items suspected of the voters.