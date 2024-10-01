Prashant Kishor To Launch Political Party On Oct 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign, is set to launch his party on October 2, offering a new political option for the people of Bihar.

Sources said that a mega event will be held at the veterinary college ground in Patna, where Kishor will officially announce the party's name, constitution, and a 25-member leadership team, including the party president.

Kishor has stated that he will not hold any official post within the party and will continue focusing on his ongoing "Padyatra," which is set to conclude in Supaul and move into Araria after October 2.

The leaders of Jan Suraaj expect a large turnout of up to 50 lakh supporters for the party's foundation event. Kishor has been vocal about Bihar's long-standing caste and religion-based politics, dominated by figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and the BJP.

A native of Rohtas district and belonging to the Brahmin community, Kishor aims to move beyond the caste-driven politics that has long dominated the state.

Known for his expertise in election management, Kishor has been building a political base to challenge political figures such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and the BJP leaders in Bihar for the last two years.

Kishor began his effort two years ago with a 'Padyatra' (foot march) from the Bhitirahwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran. Initially planning to cover 35,000 km, he extended his goal to 45,000 km and has now walked over 55,000 km.

His journey, primarily focused on North Bihar, has seen him traverse through Champaran, Tirhut, and Kosi divisions, covering districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Madhubani, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Supaul. After October 2, his journey will continue into Araria.

Through this extensive outreach, Kishor has been engaging with the people directly, positioning his new political movement as a fresh alternative to the established political powers in the state.