Ananya Panday Lights Up The French Capital With Her Unparalleled Charm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming show 'Call Me Bae', is in Paris. The actress attended a event in the French capital.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.

She was Invited by fashion label Chanel itself to the event where she sported Look 9 from the show that took place earlier this year- a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. She accessorised her look with black & white heels and a saccharine pink chained bag. Her presence at such an exclusive event highlights her growing influence, not just in cinema but also in the world of luxury fashion.

Fresh off her Call Me Bae success, Ananya has been riding high. Her portrayal of the quirky and stylish Bella Bae Chowdhary has not only won hearts in India but also garnered significant attention overseas.

Her appeal to the Gen Z is undeniable, and has become the go-to face for brands looking to connect with younger audiences. Endorsing over 15 major brands, from luxury labels to everyday essentials, she is the embodiment of versatility. Whether on-screen or off, Ananya is quickly becoming an international icon for her generation.

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming streaming movie 'CTRL' which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of 'Lootera' fame.

In the film, she essays the role of an influencer who seeks help from Ai to exact revenge from her influencer boyfriend.

She also has 'Shankara' in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.