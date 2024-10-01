Protect Your Eyes: Prevention And Care Tips For Conjunctivitis Outbreak

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The eyes are among the most sensitive parts of the body, constantly exposed to bacteria and viruses. This makes them highly susceptible to infections, and currently, the eye infection known as conjunctivitis, or "pink eye," has taken the form of an epidemic. Each year, this condition affects people worldwide, and over the past ten days, it has spread rapidly in Peshawar. Eye infections, especially ones, can spread quickly from one person to another, and careless behavior by infected individuals has accelerated its spread.

Conjunctivitis is a viral infection that typically lasts between 10 to 14 days. It is characterized by redness in the eyes, discharge, swelling of the eyelids, itching, and sensitivity to light. Those affected often experience burning and pain in their eyes.

Recently, both children and adults are suffering from this infection. Although younger individuals are more vulnerable, adults and the elderly are not immune. There are two primary reasons behind itchy eyes: allergies and infections. If redness and itching appear in the eyes, it is crucial to use antibiotics as prescribed by a doctor to prevent the infection from spreading further.

Preventive Measures from an Eye Specialist

Two days ago, I spoke with Dr. Irfan, an eye specialist, who provided me with valuable preventive tips that I'd like to share with you. This infection usually clears up within 10 to 14 days. Prolonged screen exposure, such as from mobile phones or TVs, can worsen the condition. The radiation emitted can irritate the eyes, causing itching, dryness, and redness, often accompanied by headaches. To avoid this, it's essential to limit screen time, especially for children.

A conjunctivitis patient should avoid sunlight as much as possible. If going outdoors is necessary, wearing sunglasses and covering the head is advised. If someone in the household is infected, their clothes, towels, and bed sheets should be kept separate. Used tissues or cotton swabs should be burned or buried to prevent the spread of infection.

Stay Home, Stay Safe

Infected individuals should avoid public places like schools, offices, and crowded areas until fully recovered. It is essential not to touch the eyes frequently, and if contact is made, hands should be washed immediately with soap. Keeping the eyes clean and protecting them from dust, smoke, and harsh sunlight is crucial. Placing a clean, wet cloth over the eyes intermittently or using a warm compress can help reduce swelling. Women, in particular, should avoid sharing eye makeup products.

For treatment, patients should only use eye drops prescribed by their doctors. To prevent the spread of conjunctivitis, it is essential to practice good hygiene and take proper care of the eyes. Our eyes are a blessing, and safeguarding them should be a priority. By following these guidelines, we can protect ourselves and others from this contagious infection.