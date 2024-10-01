Deputy Amir Leads Farewell Of Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi
Date
10/1/2024 9:18:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani led the farewell of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, upon departure along with his accompanying delegation from Hamad International Airport.
Qatar's Ambassador to the UAE, HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, and UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, were also present at the farewell.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108734855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.