Deputy Amir Leads Farewell Of Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani led the farewell of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, upon departure along with his accompanying delegation from Hamad International Airport.

Qatar's Ambassador to the UAE, HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, and UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, were also present at the farewell.