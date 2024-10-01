Fake Lawyers Seek Refuge In French Law For Armenian Separatists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS

A year has passed since Garabagh was cleared of the separatist regime. This date is also marked by the full implementation of international laws and UN resolutions that have been disrespected in the past three decades.

However, some international organizations that serve separatism and terrorism, and even those who call themselves human rights defenders, ignore these laws.

François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota, who called themselves lawyers and overstepped their bounds against the territorial integrity of another state, launched another biased campaign to show solidarity with the separatist remnants.

According to their absurd claims,“France must appeal to the International Court for the crimes committed in Nagorno-Karabakh.” These two idiots, who have zero information about the situation in Garabagh, claim that "100,000 Armenians" have been“deported” from Garabagh – but without mentioning the Garabagh region of which country. Although the claim is unchanged, the numbers are cynically distorted again.

We remind you that after the anti-terror operation measures in Garabagh, different versions were invented regarding the number of Armenians who voluntarily left the Garabagh region. Looking back to previous vesrions issued in 2023, Yerevan talked about 200,000 Armenians in ambitious statements. Later, 150,000 was mentioned in the baseless statements of Armenian lobby organizations. Now there is talk of granting refugee status to 100,000 Armenians. It seems that as Armenia comes to terms with the facts, the numbers also change towards the truth.

François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota call France to judge the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan, while neither France nor organizations have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the region today. What were they thinking when Armenia occupied more than 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory until 2020.

It would be good if France gave shelter to "100 thousand Armenians" in the cities of Marseille or Bourbon. There is no doubt that if France does this, the numbers will be slightly smaller and more realistic.

François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota shed tears for 100,000 Armenians, but they grossly violate their human rights. It should be recalled that about 30 years ago, more than 1 million internally displaced persons settled in temporary tents in different places of Azerbaijan. Although international organizations saw this, their attitude was not reflected in any statement. Today, the remains of Azerbaijanis who were mass-murdered in Khojaly, Meshali, Baganis Ayrym, and Kalbajar are found under the soil. Innocent civilians were killed by special torture. Families and civilians who were brutally killed do not interest the so-called lawyers like François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota. Because their concern is not human rights, their goal is to serve criminals and cover up Armenian crimes.