Fake Lawyers Seek Refuge In French Law For Armenian Separatists

By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
A year has passed since Garabagh was cleared of the separatist
regime. This date is also marked by the full implementation of
international laws and UN resolutions that have been disrespected
in the past three decades.
However, some international organizations that serve separatism
and terrorism, and even those who call themselves human rights
defenders, ignore these laws.
François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota, who called themselves
lawyers and overstepped their bounds against the territorial
integrity of another state, launched another biased campaign to
show solidarity with the separatist remnants.
According to their absurd claims,“France must appeal to the
International Court for the crimes committed in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
These two idiots, who have zero information about the situation in
Garabagh, claim that "100,000 Armenians" have been“deported” from
Garabagh – but without mentioning the Garabagh region of which
country. Although the claim is unchanged, the numbers are cynically
distorted again.
We remind you that after the anti-terror operation measures in
Garabagh, different versions were invented regarding the number of
Armenians who voluntarily left the Garabagh region. Looking back to
previous vesrions issued in 2023, Yerevan talked about 200,000
Armenians in ambitious statements. Later, 150,000 was mentioned in
the baseless statements of Armenian lobby organizations. Now there
is talk of granting refugee status to 100,000 Armenians. It seems
that as Armenia comes to terms with the facts, the numbers also
change towards the truth.
François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota call France to judge
the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan, while neither France nor
organizations have the right to interfere in the internal affairs
of the region today. What were they thinking when Armenia occupied
more than 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory until 2020.
It would be good if France gave shelter to "100 thousand
Armenians" in the cities of Marseille or Bourbon. There is no doubt
that if France does this, the numbers will be slightly smaller and
more realistic.
François Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota shed tears for 100,000
Armenians, but they grossly violate their human rights. It should
be recalled that about 30 years ago, more than 1 million internally
displaced persons settled in temporary tents in different places of
Azerbaijan. Although international organizations saw this, their
attitude was not reflected in any statement. Today, the remains of
Azerbaijanis who were mass-murdered in Khojaly, Meshali, Baganis
Ayrym, and Kalbajar are found under the soil. Innocent civilians
were killed by special torture. Families and civilians who were
brutally killed do not interest the so-called lawyers like François
Zimeray and Catalina de la Sota. Because their concern is not human
rights, their goal is to serve criminals and cover up Armenian
crimes.
