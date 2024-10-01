Preserved Flowers Market To Hit USD 261.84 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preserved flowers is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to advancements in preservation techniques.

Preserved Flowers size was valued at USD 189 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.3% from 2024 to 2032 driven by the rising demand for long-lasting floral arrangements.

Preserved flowers, known for their longevity compared to fresh blooms, offer enduring beauty and minimize the need for frequent replacements. This durability boosts their economic value and provides the added convenience of minimal maintenance.

Innovations in preservation techniques are fueling the progression of the preserved flowers market by enhancing product quality, variety, and appeal. Techniques like improved drying methods, effective stabilizing agents, and advanced coloration processes have significantly increased the longevity and visual allure of preserved flowers. These innovations ensure that the flowers retain their natural appearance, texture, and vibrancy over time, making them more enticing to buyers.

Furthermore, these advancements enable greater customization and the preservation of a broader spectrum of flower types, diversifying market offerings to cater to varied consumer tastes. As preservation technology progresses, it bolsters the rising popularity and expansion of the industry.

The overall preserved flowers market is divided based on product, preserving technique, application, price range, distribution channel, and region.

In 2023, roses led the segment with a revenue of USD 45.31 million, projected to grow to USD 63.10 million by 2032. Roses dominate the business due to their deep symbolic significance, visual allure, and adaptability. Globally recognized symbols of love and beauty, roses are favored for gifts and decor. Their timeless elegance, diverse color palette, and versatility-from bouquets to centerpieces-make them a prime choice for personal and commercial use. Offering a durable alternative to fresh blooms, preserved roses cater to those seeking lasting floral decor. Their cultural significance across various traditions, coupled with easy availability and the option for customization in color, size, and packaging, further solidify their market dominance, especially for special events and corporate gifting.

In 2023, air-drying captured a dominant preserved flowers market share of 46% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The air-drying technique's rise to prominence is attributed to its cost-effectiveness and simplicity. This method is affordable, requiring just basic equipment and minimal training, appealing to both commercial entities and DIY enthusiasts. Its straightforward process eliminates the need for specialized tools or chemicals.

Moreover, relying on natural air and minimizing chemical use makes it an eco-friendly choice. Air-dried flowers closely mimic their natural appearance and texture, appealing to authenticity seekers. While they may lack the vibrancy of some other preservation methods, their preservation efficacy is clear. Plus, with a durability that allows them to last for years with minimal degradation, air-dried flowers stand out as a long-lasting floral decor option.

North America led the preserved flowers market with a revenue of USD 66.47 million in 2023, projected to rise to USD 78.29 million by 2032. This dominance stems from robust consumer demand, sophisticated distribution networks, and elevated disposable incomes. North American consumers have a distinct preference for unique and enduring floral arrangements. Established distribution channels guarantee the widespread availability of preserved flowers.

Furthermore, with higher disposable incomes, consumers are more inclined to invest in premium floral offerings. The growing interest in home decor and interior design amplifies the market, as preserved flowers serve as stylish and lasting decorative elements. Additionally, North American firms are at the forefront of innovation, pioneering new preservation techniques and products that enhance the allure and diversity of preserved flowers.

Major players in preserved flowers market include Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., EXCELLENT FLOWERS INC, Fleurs depargne, Flor Keeps, Florever.Co., Ltd, Immortal Fleur. , Native Apothecary, Nord blooms, Ohchi Nursery Ltd., Rose amor, Shida Preserved Flowers Ltd, STILLA, The Million Roses, Verdi UK Ltd, and Verdissimo young forever among others.

