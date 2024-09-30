C-Level Executive Jacqueline Raffoul Moukheiber Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Jacqueline Raffoul Moukheiber, who currently lives in Beirut, Lebanon.Jacqueline is the managing partner of Leap s.a.r.l, a business consultancy, and prior to that role, she served as the chief administrative officer for C.A.T. Group, in the pipeline & contracting industry in the Middle East. She has also served as the head of Group HR for Fattal Group, a major distributor of FMCGs & international pharmaceuticals, and for Bank Audi. She has also served as an advisor on human capital to the Minister of Telecommunications in Lebanon, She is a SHRM-SCP, a certified executive coach, a psychometric assessor and certified trainer. She has held board roles in NGOs such as the Human Resource Association of Lebanon (HRAL) and the International Coach Federation, Lebanon Chapter. Jacqueline earned her BE in Civil Engineering from American University in Beirut and her MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School. She was a member of the DCRO Institute's Middle East/Africa guided study cohort program.“Jacqueline brings an important focus on human capital and development to her work,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "Across her diverse experiences and academic work, she brings a unique expertise to how people work in challenging settings and where risk-taking is necessary."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is a very rich program for anyone who enjoys a self-disciplined and self-paced learning program and a rich network of risk professionals,” said Ms. Moukheiber.“The lecturers are experts with depth in their field and they bring forward a mix of academic and professional experience. I really enjoyed the course and will continue using the material, books, links, and connections as references. I strongly encourage professionals to take this course,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

