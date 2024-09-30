Kuwait UNGA's Participation Another Foreign Policy Milestone

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait's participation in the UN General Assembly's session and related meetings in New York was yet another milestone in the Gulf nation's as an active player in international affairs.

Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's participation in the UNGA meetings and consultations contributed to further cooperation with international partners.

The State of Kuwait sent messages at the regional and international levels which reflected aspirations of peoples to overcome regional and global tensions and conflicts, as well as security, stability, sustainable development and human rights.

The Arab Gulf country highlighted its support to international peace and security, and its preventive policy as a major pillar of its foreign policy.

Kuwait called for comprehensive reforms of UN and international financial institutions in order to address growing challenges and repeated violations of UN Charter and international law.

His Highness the Crown Prince said the UN, established some 79 years ago, should be modernized especially the Security Council (UNSC) which failed to preserve international peace and security.

"We are surrounded by danger and no one is immune from the consequences of this danger, we have no other way but to cooperate and unite towards common objectives," he said.

The State of Kuwait called for solidarity among UN members, who should have a serious political will to reform international action including UNSC on the basis of democratic decision-making and fair representation of member countries as well as better deal with a world that is different than it was in 1945.

It will be illogical to meet aspirations of people, Kuwait argued, without punishing those who violated UN Charter, international law and international humanitarian law. "Justice and equality will not be achieved amidst double standards."

Kuwait, reaffirming its respect of countries' sovereignty and non-interference in their affairs, called for resolution of conflicts among countries through dialogue and peaceful means.

It reiterated support for just causes, foremost the Palestinian question and affirmed that peace in the region would only be achieved through establishment of the independent Palestinian State on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with UN resolutions and Arab peace initiative.

His Highness the Crown Prince, in a speech before the Summit of the Future, highlighted the UNSC's failure to stop the genocide in Palestine which "reflected the double standards in implementing the international law."

The UN commended the State of Kuwait for its support of UN agencies to achieve their objectives.

His Highness the Crown Prince, meanwhile, held a series of meetings with heads of state and government regarding the further promotion of relations and cooperation in political, development, investment, security, diplomatic and sport domains.

At the Gulf level, the State of Kuwait expressed determination to continue the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and to continue strategic partnerships with regional and international organizations.

The GCC has proven to be a foundation of stability and prosperity in "our region, and the GCC will always remain a voice of wisdom and moderation, and a beacon of constructive dialogue in a region engulfed in challenges and strategic transformations," said His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Crown Prince's meetings focused on development, economy and investment, reflecting his desire to see big companies transfer knowledge and expertise to the State of Kuwait.

His meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga focused on development of services and consultations, and training programs for Kuwaitis.

His Highness the Crown Prince's meeting with Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, LLC, touched upon the framework agreement, the data center and transfer of knowledge and expertise to Kuwaitis.

The State of Kuwait tabled its development vision to its partners with the objective of transforming the nation into a trade and commercial hub. (end)

