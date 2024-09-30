Nearly 16 Million People In Afghanistan In Need Of Winter Aid, Says OCHA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan has announced that it needs $500 million to support those in need during the upcoming winter season.

On Sunday, September 29, OCHA stated that 15.8 million people in Afghanistan will require food and livelihood assistance this winter.

The agency highlighted the high risks posed by the coming winter, and those in need will also require shelter and winter clothing.

OCHA emphasized that this aid must be provided within the next three months to prevent further suffering.

Earlier this year, OCHA estimated that 23.7 million people in Afghanistan would require humanitarian assistance in 2024. However, the humanitarian response is currently facing a $2.3 billion shortfall.

Natural disasters, particularly heavy rains and devastating floods in recent months, have exacerbated the already dire situation, increasing the need for urgent aid in Afghanistan.

In addition to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, one in three Afghan girls is forced to drop out of school due to poverty, according to a recent report. This growing issue has left many young girls without access to education, worsening their future prospects and overall well-being.

As the harsh winter approaches, the combination of food insecurity, shelter needs, and educational barriers, especially for girls, paints a bleak picture for Afghanistan. Immediate international support is crucial to address both the humanitarian and educational challenges the country is facing.

