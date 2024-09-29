Kuwaitis Recall Late Amir's Immense Contributions On Death Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Some four years after his death, Kuwaitis on Sunday reminisced about the notable achievements of the late Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which helped propel the nation to the upper echelons of the international community.

On this day in 2020, Kuwait lost with great anguish Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with flags lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect for the late Kuwaiti leader, christened by the United Nations as a "Humanitarian Leader," in recognition, whose leadership helped usher in an unprecedented trajectory of national development.

With his passing, the wider Arab region lost an astute leader who made it a mission to forge a united regional stand through efforts to iron out any differences between Arab countries, subsequently keeping ties within the region on an upward trajectory.

Assuming power in January of 2006, the late Kuwaiti Amir demonstrated from day-one his uncanny prowess to lead by example, despite growing challenges around the region and beyond, which were not a deterrent for him to push forward his mission of brining Kuwait to the apex of development and prosperity.

Overseeing broad growth over various realms, his decision to involve the private sector in national development plans was among his key contributions, which were largely instrumental in transforming Kuwaiti into a regional trade and financial hub.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad's efforts were highly regarded across the Arab World, with a widespread recognition for his constant work, as he was a part of ending the Yemeni civil war in August 1966 and contributed to the peace agreement between South Yemen and North Yemen in October 1962, as well as successfully establishing diplomatic relations between Oman and Yemen.

The late Amir also laid foundation of balancing foreign policies and addressing complex issues, most notably the Iran-Iraq war and its repercussions on Kuwait's internal and external security.

He also made great efforts to strengthen Kuwait's foreign relations with various countries, particularly with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Kuwait's unique foreign policy stood out on Augest 2, 1990, when the entire world stood in support of Kuwait against the Iraqi invasion. The Security Council then issued Resolution 678, which authorized the use of all means, including military force, against Iraq unless it withdrew its forces from Kuwait.

During his earlier career, the late Amir also held the position of acting minister of information from February 2, 1971, to February 3, 1975. He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister on February 16, 1978, and on March 14, 1981, he was acting minister of information in addition to his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs until February 9, 1982.

The late Amir continued his service as Prime Minister until January 2006 and during his 14-year reign, Kuwait witnessed a comprehensive developmental renaissance, full of major projects in economic, health, developmental, and service sectors, as well as attaining a prestigious position among nations.

Sheikh Sabah was the fourth son of late ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Hhe enrolled in Al-Mubarakiya School and later sent abroad to study and acquire the experiences and skills that shaped him on various levels and helped him assume official roles.

He continued to cement Kuwait's commitment to the Palestinian cause, which he regarded as a top priority, and Kuwait has consistently advocated for Palestinian rights in political and humanitarian arenas.

Throughout his career, the late Amir received numerous medals and honors, the latest being the US' Distinguished Service Medal awarded in September 2020, which is the highest military honor granted to a non-American leader, acknowledging his remarkable achievements and contributions. (end)

