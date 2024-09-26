Kuwait Amir's Rep. Urges Iraq To Address Pending Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad called on Iraq to take tangible steps to address all pending issues between the two countries.

Delivering Kuwait's speech before the 79th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday, His Highness the Crown Prince said, "I'm pleased to convey to you congratulations of His Highness the Amir on the success of this session."

His Highness the Crown Prince stressed the importance of the demarcation of maritime boundary at the 162 point with Iraq, in accordance with international laws and charters, and addressing the files of Kuwaiti Prisoners of War (POWs) and missing persons, and the national archives.

"Based on the principle of good neighborliness, Kuwait has been keen, over two decades, on helping Iraq recover and restore its regional and international status through joint action in a way that meets Iraqis' aspirations," His Highness the Crown Prince said.

"We also appeals to the Iraqi brothers to abide by bilateral agreements related to security and technical aspects of Khor Abdullah issue," he noted.

The deals aim to enhance the concept of preserving environment, organizing navigation, and combating terrorism, and illegal weapons and drugs trade, he elaborated. (more)

