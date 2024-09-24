Enphase Brings IQ Battery To India, Offering Energy Independence Amid Outages

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of its most powerful Enphase® Energy SystemTM to-date, featuring the new IQ® Battery 5PTM and IQ8TM Microinverters, for customers in India.



India's power grid is among the most challenging in the world, with frequent outages disrupting daily life for many households. The new Enphase Energy System transforms this situation by enabling uninterrupted, reliable backup power. Key components of the system include:



IQ Battery 5P: Enphase's most powerful home battery yet, designed for modularity. Starting at 5 kWh, it can scale up to 40 kWh to meet varying home energy needs. With 3.84 kW continuous power and 7.68 kW peak power for short bursts, it enables homeowners to run even the most power-hungry appliances during outages. Built with advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, the battery offers enhanced safety and significantly less maintenance compared to the widely used lead-acid batteries in India.

IQ ® System Controller: The controller (or backup switch) isolates the home from the grid during outages, allowing seamless power supply from Enphase's solar and IQ Battery 5P systems. The transition is instant, so most homeowners won't even know there was an outage. IQ ® Microinverters: Homeowners can choose between IQ7 or IQ8 Microinverters. The IQ8HCTM and IQ8PTM Microinverters, launched in India last year, deliver peak AC output power of 384 W and 480 W, respectively, and seamlessly pair with solar panels up to 670 W DC. IQ8 Microinverters are grid-forming and feature Enphase's Sunlight Jump StartTM, allowing the system to restart using sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery.



“The launch of the IQ Battery 5P marks a significant milestone for India,” said Harsha Kuntur, managing director at Ecosoch Solar .“These are some of the most advanced batteries, with built-in smart inverters that integrate seamlessly into Enphase's ecosystem, providing complete control over both critical and non-critical loads. Homeowners can optimize energy use and ensure resilience, even under high demand. Scalable and future-ready, they allow power export to the grid during non-solar hours. With a long warranty and a durable design that eliminates any single point of failure, these batteries set a new standard in energy solutions for Indian homes.”

“Our customers are increasingly looking for energy independence, and the Enphase Energy System, powered by the new IQ Battery 5P, delivers just that,” said Rakshith Talanki, director at SunPV Energy Pvt. Ltd.“The system's flexibility and advanced technology, including the IQ8 Microinverters, enable us to provide solutions that are not only reliable but also scalable for future growth. This gives homeowners the confidence to power through outages and reduce their reliance on the grid.”

Homeowners can use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to minimize grid electricity use. The App also offers homeowners the ability to disconnect from the grid entirely and reconnect with ease, all with just a few taps when desired. Enphase provides 24/7 customer support and industry-leading warranties, including a 15-year limited warranty-extendable up to 25 years-on IQ8 Microinverters and a 15-year limited warranty on IQ Batteries activated in India. Both limited warranties require the installation of an IQ® Relay device. The IQ Relay is integrated into the IQ System Controller for systems with IQ Batteries.

“Homeowners prioritize reliability and safety when selecting a home energy system,” said Thejas Babu, director at Thapas Energy .“The Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P is designed to provide exceptional reliability, safety, and performance, enabling homeowners to effectively harness solar power for their daily energy needs.”

“At Enphase, we strive to provide world-class technology for homeowners and businesses to support their energy needs,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“As India aims to increase its clean energy generation, we're proud to work with our installer network across the country to equip homeowners with smart, safe, and powerful solar and battery products.”

Distributors and installers in India can now place pre-orders for the IQ Battery 5P, with shipments to installers expected to begin in December. For more information about the IQ Battery 5P in India, please visit the Enphase website .

